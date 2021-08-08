Cricket: The wicket has got better and we are looking to capitalise on that, says Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah feels the pitch at Trent Bridge is easy for batting as the first India-England Test has advanced. The pacer said they would hope to profit from it on the last day by taking the match session by session with a good mindset.

England were bowled out for only 183 in the first innings. In an indication of how batting has improved, India set up 276 in their first innings followed by England's 303-run answer.

However, in spite of it losing zest concerning swing and seam, the pitch actually has some great convey to inconvenience the new batsman forthright.

"It felt like it. A lot of heavy rolling was also done on it so it got a little slower, it felt like it. As soon as we bowled the fuller lengths, it was a little easier how it was in the first innings so, then, we had to create pressure," said Jasprit Bumrah in a virtual press conference.

"But yes, the wicket has got better and we are looking to capitalize on that as well," he added.

Following an upside-down day, India left the field with 52 runs, at the expense of KL Rahul's wicket. They need 157 runs to enroll a notable success and go one game up in the five-Test series.

"When you start to play the game of cricket, you have to believe in yourself, you want to win and you play to win," he said

But, yeah, we don't want to look too far ahead, we've got a few starts, we'll take it session by session with a good mindset and hopefully take things from there," he added.

Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara are remaining steadfast at the crease in Nottingham. As usual, the first hour will be significant in deciding the course of the Test match.