Cricket - IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Sachin Tendulkar lauds Jasprit Bumrah's six at Trent Bridge - WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah is having a good time in the first Test against England at Trent Bridge. The pacer shut his critics down by not only contributing with the ball but also the bat.

Bumrah played a crucial role in dismantling the English batting lineup in the first innings by scalping four wickets. He also extended India's lead in the final moments with the bat. He smashed 28 runs off 34 balls with the bat, extending India's first-innings total to 278.

The batting performance impressed several former cricketers, including the cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar, who complimented Bumrah's shots in the final moments.

"Formidable lead for #TeamIndia after some important runs added by the tail. It’ll be interesting to see how England respond after being behind. By the way, @Jaspritbumrah93 just played the shot of his life today," tweeted Tendulkar.

For the final wicket, Bumrah and Siraj added 33 runs off 26 balls giving India a 95-run lead. Bumrah smoked Curran for two boundaries and a six frustrating the English bowler.

Joe Root and Co. were visibly irritated when they leaked too many runs in the final moments of India's first innings.