Team India's cricket schedule for 2026: All you need to know - dates, opponents, tournament and other details

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Dec 24, 2025, 09:25 IST | Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 09:25 IST
The T20I series vs New Zealand in January 2026 will serve as a build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup, where India are already the defending champions. India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav in the tournament, which starts on February 7.

After a successful 2025, Team India will have its eyes on 2026 as they target another World Cup glory. The Indian team had a memorable 2025, where they won the Champions Trophy, followed by the Asia Cup 2025, while also enduring a tough road trip in Australia and England. While things won’t get any easier in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup, eyes will also be firmly on the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who still carry the hopes of the nation.

India’s schedule for 2026

India will kick-start its calendar year with a home series against New Zealand, where they will play three ODIs and five T20Is. The T20I series will serve as a build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup, where India are already the defending champions. India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav in the tournament, which starts on February 7.

With the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) slated to start in March, players will be eager to prove their calibre to the selectors during the tournament. India will then host Afghanistan in June with one Test and three ODIs. India’s first away series of the calendar year will be in England in July, which will be in white-ball format, while the first red-ball assignment will be in Sri Lanka in August.

India will then play Afghanistan again in an away series, with venues and dates yet to be finalised for September. The Indian team then hosts West Indies in a white-ball series before they also travel to Japan for the Asian Games, which will be played in T20I format.

India’s last away series will be in New Zealand in November, which involves two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is before hosting Sri Lanka in December for three ODIs and three T20Is.

India's Schedule for 2026

January 11-31India vs New ZealandIndia5 T20Is, 3 ODIs
February 7-March 8ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026IndiaT20Is
June (dates to be announced)India vs AfghanistanIndia1 Test, 3 ODIs
July 1-19England vs IndiaEngland5 T20Is, 3 ODIs
August (dates to be announced)Sri Lanka vs IndiaSri Lanka2 Tests
September (dates to be announced)Afghanistan vs IndiaTBD3 T20Is
September-October (dates to be announced)India vs West IndiesIndia3 ODIs, 5 T20Is
September 19-October 4Asian Games 2026JapanT20Is
October-November (dates to be announced)New Zealand vs IndiaNew Zealand2 Tests, 3 ODIs, 5 T20Is
December (dates to be announced)India vs Sri LankaIndia3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports.

