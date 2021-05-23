Cricket: Suryakumar Yadav describes MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in one word

Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav held a Q and A (question and answer) session on his Instagram account on Saturday. He was asked to describe MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in one word.

The Mumbai Indians batsman gave a heartwarming response to the question. He described MS Dhoni as a "legend", whereas, Virat Kohli as an "inspiration".

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are regarded as one of the best in modern-era cricket. They hold the most elite records and achievements to their names. Suryakumar Yadav also described his Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma as a "hitman".

Suryakumar Yadav is considered one of the most consistent batsmen in the Indian Premier League. He scored 420 runs in 16 matches in IPL 2020. His performance in the 2020 season earned him a maiden India call up. On his international debut, SKY went on to score a brilliant half-century cementing his position in the team.

Suryakumar also scored 173 runs in 7 matches in the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League before it got cancelled due to a surge in COVID-19 cases inside the bio-secure bubble.

Suryakumar Yadav is likely to play for India in the limited over series in Sri Lanka as the senior players head to England for the WTC finals and Test series against Root and Co.