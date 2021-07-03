Cricket: Steve Smith ready to sacrifice T20 World Cup participation to be fit for Ashes

Headed for recuperation from his left tennis elbow injury, Australia batsman Steve Smith is focusing on the Ashes over the T20 World Cup planned for October-November this year. He even pulled out of the impending West Indies and Bangladesh visits to nurture the ligament injury.

He said: “There’s still a bit of time between now and, and I’m tracking okay at the moment – it’s slow, but I’m going okay. I’d love to be part of the World Cup, for sure, but from my point of view, Test cricket, that’s my main goal – to be right for the Ashes and try to emulate what I’ve done in the last few Ashes series I’ve been involved in.”

Steve Smith was at his imperious best during the 2019 Ashes, scoring 774 runs at an average of 110.57 with three centuries and three fifties. While the five-Test series finished in a 2-2, Steve Smith is focusing on top distinctions this time around. Indeed, even a completely fit Steve Smith will do well to replicate his exhibitions from recent Ashes fights; the world's number two positioned Test batsman has scored a stunning 1,969 runs at 93.76 in 14 matches across the previous three series, with eight centuries.

Those numbers underline exactly how significant the 32-year-old's inclusion will be for the hosts when the contention resumes at the Gabba in barely five months' time, and Steve Smith needs to agree to nothing short of being at his closest to perfect. Steve Smith has focused on replicating his endeavors in England two years prior, regardless of whether it comes at the expense of avoiding the T20 World Cup. He said: “I want to put myself in a position where I can have that kind of impact. If that means not partaking in the World Cup, then we’ll have to go down that path, but hopefully, we don’t have to go there.”

Australia will venture to the Caribbean to play five T20Is and three ODIs, prior to coming down to Bangladesh for a five-match T20I series. The T20 World Cup will follow after 50% of IPL 2021, ahead of a long Aussie summer including a solitary Test against Afghanistan and the high power Ashes series.

Steve Smith played through torment in his left wrist during the initial period of IPL 2021. He played six matches for the Delhi Capitals, scoring 104 runs at an unobtrusive strike rate of 111.82. He said: "I actually wasn't exactly 100%, it was all the while annoying me a piece, and I was playing around there cured – taking a few painkillers and hostile to inflammatories each time I batted. It's anything but a point where it wasn't actually working on a lot, and it's anything but somewhat more regrettable while I was around there."

In any case, by his own affirmation, he has made a touch of progress in the last few weeks and needs to stretch out his everyday batting sessions prior to allowing the medicos to deal with his excess recuperation. The way things are, the Delhi Capitals will miss the administrations of Steve Smith when the IPL resumes in the UAE in September. Regardless of whether he will travel to the Emirates the next month for the T20 World Cup stays not yet clear.