South Africa vs Pakistan Champions, WCL 2025 Final: Where and how to watch - live streaming, match details, squad

South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions, WCL Final, Date-Time, Venue: After a controversial entry into the final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), Pakistan Champions will look to conquer the title as they face South Africa Champions in the final on Saturday (Aug 2). With India Champions pulling out, Pakistan were handed a direct entry into the final while South Africa Champions beat Australia Champions in a narrow one-run win on Thursday. So, ahead of the WCL 2025 final match between the South Africa Champions and Pakistan Champions, here are all the details of the contest.

Where to watch the South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions 2025 WCL Final match on TV?

The South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions 2025 WCL Final match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions 2025 WCL Final match Live Streaming online on OTT?

The South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions 2025 WCL Final match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions 2025 WCL Final match?

The South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions 2025 WCL Final match will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

What time will the South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions 2025 WCL Final match start?

The South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions 2025 WCL Final match will start at 9:00 PM IST on Saturday (Aug 2) with the toss taking place at 8:30 PM IST.

South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions 2025 WCL Final Predicted Playing XIs

South Africa Champions: AB de Villiers (c), JJ Smuts, Jacques Rudolph, Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Henry Davids, Morne van Wyk (wk), Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier.

Pakistan Champions: Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal (wk), Fawad Alam, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik (c), Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal.

South Africa Champions vs Pakistan Champions 2025 WCL Final Squads

South Africa Champions Squad: Richard Levi, AB de Villiers(c), Hashim Amla, Jean-Paul Duminy, JJ Smuts, Albie Morkel, Dane Vilas(w), Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir, Morne van Wyk, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Sarel Erwee.

Pakistan Champions Squad: Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal (wk), Fawad Alam, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik (c), Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Saeed Ajmal, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, Rumman Raees, Shahid Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Abdul Razzaq.