/Pak Champions enter WCL final after India Champions decline to play semis

India Champions have withdrawn from their semi-final match against Pakistan Champions in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. The match was scheduled to be played on Thursday (Jul 31) in Birmingham. The decision by India Champions to not play the semi-final clash means that it would be considered a walkover and Pak Champions will play in the final of the tournament on August 2 against the winner of Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions also to be played on July 31.

This withdrawal is second such decision by the Indian Champions. They had previously decided to not play in the group stage match against Pakistan Champions as well. The decision has been taken in the aftermath of the recent escalations of tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

India and Pakistan situation boiled over after Pahalgam terror attack in India's Kashmir on April 22. In response, India targeted terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after the mid-night on May 6. Pakistan, while declining to take the responsibility of terror attack, instead blamed India for aggression and tried to target India's border areas against which India retaliated swiftly with similar forcer and intensity.

The decision by India Champions, however, was not influenced by the BCCI as the tournament does not fall under the purview of ICC - apex cricket body. There's also a cloud of doubt on India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025 next month on September 14.