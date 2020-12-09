Cricket South Africa announce their tour to Pakistan

South African cricket team will be travelling to Pakistan after a long span of 14 yeards to play two Test matches and three T20Is. The tour will take place from January to February.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Wednesday that the decision had been made following a visit to Pakistan by a security delegation recently.

The Proteas' squad will arrive in Karachi on January 16 and will undergo COVID-19 tests. The touring squad will also be under isolation before playing their first Test in Karachi from January 26 to 30.

The second Test will be in Rawalpindi from February 4 to 8, followed by three T20 internationals in Lahore on February 11, 13 and 14.

The Test series between South Africa and Pakistan will be a part of the International Cricket Council’s Test championship.

South Africa last toured Pakistan back in 2007 to play a two-match Test series which they won 1-0.

The Proteas will be the fourth international team to visit Pakistan since an attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore in 2009 put a decade-long halt to tours of the country.

CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said: “It’s pleasing to see so many countries making a return to Pakistan – a proud, cricket-loving nation. Cricket South Africa is delighted to be counted among them.

"As someone who has toured the country on more than one occasion back in my playing days, I know how much passion the people of Pakistan have for the game as well as the love and support that the Proteas enjoy there as a team.

“I would like to thank the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the hospitality and transparency they showed our security contingent when they travelled over there a few weeks ago.

"The report on their findings and recommendations gives us confidence as an organisation that all of our team’s security, playing and accommodation needs will be met, and that the wellbeing of the team will be the top priority. We look forward to embarking on this historical tour.”