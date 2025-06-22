/Sourav Ganguly to become future Team India coach? Here's what the former captain said

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has opened up on the possibility of coaching Team India as made a shocking revelation on Sunday (June 22). Ganguly, the former President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), opened up on the ambitious opportunity to help Team India in a coaching capacity but does not see it happening anytime soon. The role is currently held by Gautam Gambhir who has endured a mixed tenure as coach in the last 11 months since taking over from Ganguly’s former teammate Rahul Dravid.

Ganguly to coach Team India?

"I got into different roles. After finishing, I became the president (CAB), then the board president (BCCI). I never got the time. But let's see what the future holds. I am just 50 and I am open to it. We will see where it goes," Ganguly said during an interview.

Ever since retiring in 2008, Ganguly has not been in a coaching role having served as mentors for different Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises. He was the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) in his post-playing career before taking over as the President of BCCI.

His tenure as the BCCI president came into the headlines when Virat Kohli was dropped as the captain of the side in ODI format. This came after Virat had voluntarily given up on T20I captaincy to focus on Test and ODI formats. Days later Virat also left the Test captaincy role, accusing Ganguly to have played a key role in the decision.

Ganguly also praised Gautam Gambhir for the job he has done so far as the head coach of the Indian side. He also warned Gambhir about the outcome of the England series, which according to many will dictate his future as coach.

"He is doing a good job. He started a little slow, losing to Australia and New Zealand. But he picked up with the Champions Trophy and this England series is going to be a big one for him," Ganguly said when asked about Gautam Gambhir’s role.