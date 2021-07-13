Cricket: Shreyas Iyer among 45 players named by MCA for a fitness training camp

Shreyas Iyer has been out of action since he endured a shoulder injury in the ODI series against England in March this year. He had to go through a surgery that governed him out of IPL 2021.

It looks like he is on the path of recovery after he was named on a list of 45 cricketers by the Mumbai Cricket Association for a fitness training course. It is yet to be seen whether can participate in the rest of IPL 2021 which will presently occur in the UAE in September this year.

Shreyas Iyer is likewise viewed as a significant part of India's middle-order in limited-overs cricket. With the T20 World Cup scheduled to occur in late October, India would trust the right-hander can demonstrate his fitness ahead of the ICC event.

The list from MCA likewise incorporates Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, and Arjun Tendulkar. The MCA is yet to set a date for the fitness camp.

"The schedule of the fitness camp will be announced in due course of time," A statement released by the MCA read:

Players selected for MCA fitness camp: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Prithvi Shaw, Dhaval Kulkarni, Shivam Dube, Aditya Tare, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Siddhesh Lad, Aakarshit Gomel, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Divyansh Saxena, Chinmay Sutar, Arman Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Bhupen Lalwani, Hardik Tamore, Akash Parkar, Aman Khan, Shubham Ranjane, Sujit Nayak, Sairaj Patil, Prasad Pawar, Shams Mulani, Prashant Solanki, Parikshit Valsangkar, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Nikhil Date, Roystan Dias, Atif Attarwala, Siddharth Raut, Kruthik Hanagawadi, Deepak Shetty, Ravi Solanki, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhrumil Matkar, Shreyas Gurav, Tanush Kotian, Ankush Jaiswal, Shashank Attarde.