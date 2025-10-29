/Rohit Sharma continues to impress at 38, becomes oldest ODI No.1 batter in latest rankings

Former India captain Rohit Sharma is ageing like a fine wine as he became the oldest No.1 ODI batter on Wednesday (Oct 29). Rohit, who was in dazzling form for India in the ODI series against Australia, made his return to the side after a seven-month absence, having last played in the Champions Trophy final. With the latest rankings out, Rohit at 38 is the oldest to top the charts while dethroning Shubman Gill.

Rohit continues to impressive run

With rumours and speculations surrounding the retirement of Rohit and Virat Kohli, the latest Australia series was a one to prove the doubters wrong for the duo. Rohit was the most impressive of both, having scored eight runs in the opening ODI. He followed that with a 73-run knock in Adelaide before scoring an unbeaten 121 in Sydney. Rohit’s net return of 204 runs in three matches saw him earn rewards and become the No.1 batter in ODIs.

He had a point to prove heading into the series, with many predicting it could be the last time Rohit and Virat step onto the field in Indian jerseys. Unlike Rohit, Virat had a tough week as he scored back-to-back ducks before scoring an unbeaten 74, which saw India win the Sydney ODI. The poor return in opening two matches saw Virat dropped down by one place and is ranked sixth.

Apart from Virat, Rohit and Gill, Shreyas Iyer is also in the top 10 of the ODI batters ranking and currently sits ninth.

In team rankings, Australia are top, having won the ODI series against India, while the Men in Blue are third. Pakistan, on the other hand, are on a slump as they sit eighth and could enter the qualifiers if their form does not improve.