Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has termed Jasprit Bumrah as the 'most skillful bowler' country has ever produced. The comments come on the eve of first of five T20Is against Australia. Bumrah makes a comeback to the side after sitting out the three-match ODI series which India lost 1-2. Bumrah last played for India in Asia Cup 2025 which India won by beating arch-rival Pakistan in the final. It is not sure if Bumrah will play all five matches owing to his workload management, but the pacer's presence surely boosts India's bowling line-up after recent criticism over performance in ODIs.

Pathan praises Bumrah before Australia T20Is

“Bumrah’s economy of 6 is simply unbelievable. According to me India has never had a more skillful bowler. There hasn’t been a more skillful bowler produced by India than Jasprit Bumrah. Don’t know about the future, but currently, there is no comparison. Wherever his role is very important in the T20Is, like the new ball, 1-2 overs in the middle and the at the end 1-1. Combination will be important and we’ll see how Suryakumar Yadav uses Bumrah,” said Pathan on his YouTube channel.

Bumrah's performance in Australia

Bumrah has played only six T20Is against Australia in Australia - three each in 2016 and 2018. In those six matches, the premier pacer has taken eight wickets. Bumrah, however, isn't the same pacer he was in 2018 - he has leaps and bounds ahead in skill and ability from where he was nearly seven years ago.