/Travis Head doesn't want batters 'chewing up balls' as Australia aim maiden T20I series win vs India at home

Australia batter Travis Head, often India's nemesis in big matches, has fired a warning to Suryakumar Yadav-led ahead on the eve of five-match T20I series between the two sides. The Aussies are fired up after winning the three-match ODI series 2-1 but India have history on their side. The Men in Blue haven't lost a single T20I series Down Under and their recent Asia Cup 2025 title win in the same format would definitely give them confidence against the home side. For India, Jasprit Bumrah also comes back in the side after sitting out the ODI series.

Head's warning to India before T20I series

"You don’t want to be chewing up balls up at the start when you’ve got (Tim) David, (Marcus) Stoinis, (Josh) Inglis, (Cameron) Green and (Glenn) Maxwell behind you. It’s huge power,” he said while talking to cicket.com.au.

"We can score anything if we can get going. So, for Mitch (Marsh) and I (the plan is to) try and go out there and take advantage of it (Powerplay fielding restrictions). It’s been a strength of ours for a couple of years, that if you look at both one-day cricket and T20 cricket we’ve put a big emphasis on the Powerplay,” added Head.

India vs Australia in T20Is Down Under

India have played 12 T20I matches against Australia in Australia and have won seven of them with four losses and one ending in No Result. India did lose their last T20I game in Australia against the home team but the loss came back in 2020. Before that, India had lost to Australia in November 2018 that too just by four runs.