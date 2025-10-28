/AB de Villiers hits out at Rohit-Kohli critics, calls them 'cockroaches'

Former South Africa batter AB de Villiers has hit at critics over questioning India batter Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after the duo failed in the first of three ODIs against Australia. Rohit had managed only 8 runs while Kohli had bagged a duck in opening match of the series in Perth. India although lost the series 1-2 but Virat and Rohit turned back time in last ODI in Sydney, adding 168 unbeaten runs as India won the match by 9 wickets. Rohit scored a magnificent ton while Kohli scored a fluent fifty.

De Villiers calls Rohit-Kohli critics cockroaches

"I don't know what it is about people. I'm not sure if I can call them people. Cockroaches climbing out of their holes as soon as players get towards the backend of their careers. Why?" De Villiers said during a session on his Facebook account. "Why do you want to pour negative energy into players that have given their lives for their country and this beautiful game of cricket? This is the perfect time to celebrate them," he added.

What's next for Rohit and Kohli?

India's next ODI assignment is a three-match home series against South Africa which begins November 30. South Africa, who recently played a Test series in Pakistan, are set to tour India for a full tour of two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is which begins with the Test series from November 14 in Kolkata.