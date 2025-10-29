/IND vs AUS 1st T20I – Match preview, live streaming details and predicted playing XIs

After a failed attempt at sealing the recently concluded three-match ODIs against Australia, Team India will switch attention to the T20I series starting on Wednesday (Oct 29) at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The 2025 Asia Cup-winning squad has prepared hard to take on the mighty Aussies across five matches, scheduled to be staged on the east coast. While Jasprit Bumrah’s return is the biggest talking point from the Indian camp, Australia received a boost with Josh Inglis’ comeback to the T20I team, having earlier missed the ODI series due to an injury.

Here are the match preview, live streaming details and the predicted playing XIs of both teams for the series opener in Canberra.

Match Preview –

Both India and Australia will enter this series on the back of their respective successive T20I campaigns. With one eye on next year’s T20 World Cup in the subcontinent, the two heavyweights will work on assembling the best XI for the global tournament, preparations for which will get underway with this five-match series.



Despite missing out on several A-listers, including the retired seamer Mitchell Starc, injured Test captain Pat Cummins and all-rounder Cameron Green, who skips this series to prepare for the home Ashes, the hosts have plenty of firepower in their squad for the marquee India T20Is. While Glenn Maxwell returns to the team for the final three matches, Australia have included two monster hitters in Marcus Stoinis and Tim David, not to mention considering Travis Head at the top.

Their bowling remains daunting too, with Josh Hazlewood leading the attack for the first two matches and T20 specialists Nathan Ellis and Xavier Bartlett joining him. Tanveer Sangha could also be among the starters on Wednesday.



On the other hand, the touring Indian Team has some rockstars waiting to unleash themselves on the Australian soil. From opener Abhishek Sharma to all-rounder Shivam Dube and batter Rinku Singh, the newcomers cannot wait to display their skills against the Australians.



Bumrah’s return to the side, however, remains the top talking point across both camps. Leading the attack alongside Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, with Kuldeep Yadav, mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel aiding with the spin, Suryakumar Yadav’s team must be confident heading into this crucial series.

When and where to watch IND vs AUS 1st T20I –

The first of the five T20Is gets underway at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, with the game starting at 1:45 PM IST.



Those watching in India can switch to Star Sports network on TV and JioHotstar app and website for online streaming.



Predicted Playing XIs of both teams –



India – Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy

