/IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Australia win toss and field first; Bumrah returns, no Arshdeep

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to field first in the first T20I against India at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team sees ace quick Jasprit Bumrah returning to the side, and India’s highest wicket-taker in this format, Arshdeep Singh, finds no place in the playing XI. Besides, for the hosts, Josh Hazlewood leads the pace attack, with Nathan Ellis and Xavier Bartlett backing him up. Marcus Stoinis and Tim David return to the T20I side. Bad news for India, however, is that all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is ruled out of the first three games due to a left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide.