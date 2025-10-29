Google Preferred
Published: Oct 29, 2025, 13:31 IST | Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 13:31 IST
IND vs AUS 1st T20I Australia win toss and field first; Bumrah returns, no Arshdeep Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is ruled out of the first three games due to a left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide.

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to field first in the first T20I against India at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team sees ace quick Jasprit Bumrah returning to the side, and India’s highest wicket-taker in this format, Arshdeep Singh, finds no place in the playing XI. Besides, for the hosts, Josh Hazlewood leads the pace attack, with Nathan Ellis and Xavier Bartlett backing him up. Marcus Stoinis and Tim David return to the T20I side. Bad news for India, however, is that all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is ruled out of the first three games due to a left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide.

Here are the two sides for the series opener -

India - Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(captain), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia - Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

More to follow..

About the Author

