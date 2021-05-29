Cricket: Remainder of IPL 2021 shifted to UAE, call on T20 World Cup to be taken later

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held the Special General Meeting (SGM) and formally decided that the remainder of Indian Premier League 2021 will be held in UAE.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced to complete the remaining matches of VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year," BCCI said in a statement on Saturday

"The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually, where members unanimously agreed to resume IPL," it added.

The meeting also discussed the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup that is scheduled to be held in India as of now.

"The BCCI SGM further authorised the Office Bearers to seek an extension of time from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup 2021."

Notably, IPL 2020 was held in the UAE without major problems as franchises competed in the tournament played across three venues. Mumbai Indians came victorious in the tournament to lift their fifth IPL trophy.

