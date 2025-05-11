Despite talks of BCCI resuming IPL 2025 following suspending it for security concerns, the reports of several overseas players and coaching staff, mainly Australians and South Africans - the two teams involved in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025, are contemplating returning for the remainder of the tournament.

Though most foreign players returned home shortly after the Indian Cricket Board halted proceedings, barring Punjab Kings’ players, all are unlikely to return despite the BCCI planning to resume it from next week onwards.

BCCI suspended IPL 2025 for a week on Friday (May 9) due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, ordering everyone, including the foreign contingent, to disperse before the situation turns ugly. However, to everyone’s delight, both countries agreed to an understanding to stop military operations the next day (May 10), giving hope for its resumption.

Although most overseas players returned home or were already on their way back before the ceasefire statement came out, the BCCI made it tougher for all teams by asking them to arrange for their return before next Tuesday (May 13) so they could resume IPL 2025 by Friday (May 16).

With several changes on the cards, including staging more doubleheaders to compensate for the days lost and pushing back the final’s date (from May 25 to May 30), the WTC Final-bound Aussies and South African players are caught in the logistical challenge, given both teams will fight out for the coveted trophy starting June 11 at Lord’s.

Hazlewood doubtful for RCB

Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood is the third-highest wicket-taker with 18 scalps from ten contested games in IPL 2025 but remains doubtful for the remainder of the season due to a shoulder niggle.

The right-arm quick missed RCB’s last home game against CSK on May 3 and was a doubtful starter for their next away tie against LSG on May 9 before the tournament was suspended; he, however, was to miss the remainder of IPL 2025 had it continued.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Cricket Australia (CA) remains unbothered by Hazlewood’s latest injury, as they would pick him in the Test squad for the WTC Final 2025.

Besides him, the three WTC Final-bound players, SRH captain Pat Cummins and opener Travis Head and Delhi Capitals’ seamer Mitchell Starc, also have decisions to make, considering the tight window between the IPL 2025 final and the start of the WTC Final.

On the other hand, the participation of the South African players for the remainder of IPL 2025 shall be decided at the Cricket South Africa (CSA) board meeting on Sunday. As of now, the board has already issued NOCs to the players till May 25, with the board stating that the safety and security of players is non-negotiable.