Cricket: New Zealand announces squad for T20 World Cup and Bangladesh, Pakistan tours

New Zealand announced a solid 16-member squad for the impending ICC World Cup in UAE and Oman. Kane Williamson will lead the side. Two experienced players, Ross Taylor and Colin de Grandhomme have been left out of the team.

The 16 players who will take part in the T20 World Cup and Indian visit will miss the series against Pakistan and Bangladesh. The New Zealand Cricket Board announced a different squad for the tours through Pakistan and Bangladesh. Tom Latham will be the captain for the BlackCaps team on those visits.

"Players in the 16-strong squad for the T20 World Cup were not considered for the five T20s against Bangladesh starting September 2, or the three ODIs in Pakistan beginning September 17." New Zealand Cricket media release.

"With player and staff welfare the key priority for the four months of touring which will finish with Tests against India in November and December, a total of 32 players have been selected across the white-ball squads to play in Bangladesh, Pakistan," the statement read

"However, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Todd Astle, and Ish Sodhi will join the team in Pakistan for the five T20s starting September 25, while those Black Caps involved in the prematurely-suspended IPL 21 will be allowed to re-join their franchises in the lead up to the World Cup," the statement continued.

"With an eye to the Test matches against India in November and December, Devon Conway and Tim Southee will link up with the squad directly from New Zealand in early October," the statement concluded.

New Zealand have a hectic international schedule in the upcoming months. In September, they will visit Bangladesh to play 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs.

The Black Caps will then, head to Pakistan and play a 5-match T20I series and 3-match ODI series against Babar Azam's side from September 17 to October 3. Tom Latham will lead the youthful Kiwis side on both these visits.

Following the finish of the IPL, the 16-member squad under the administration of Kane Williamson will assemble in the UAE to take part in the ICC T20 World Cup.

New Zeland Squad T20I World Cup and T20I series against India: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne (injury cover)

New Zealand Squad for Bangladesh tour: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Blair Tickner, Will Young, Matt Henry (ODI only), Ben Sears (T20 only)

New Zealand Squad for Pakistan tour: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Todd Astle, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Will Young