Cricket: Windies recall Shamarh Brooks, Chemar Holder for Test series against Pakistan

Reuters
New Delhi, India Published: Aug 10, 2021, 07:06 AM(IST)

West Indies' Shamarh Brooks in action Photograph:( Reuters )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Left-hander Darren Bravo and fast bowler Shannon Gabriel have been left out, Cricket West Indies said.

Fast bowler Chemar Holder has returned from injury to be included in a 17-man West Indies squad for their two-Test series against Pakistan that gets under way at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Thursday.

Middle-order batsman Shamarh Brooks is also recalled after having, like Holder, last played in the Test series in New Zealand in December.

Left-hander Darren Bravo and fast bowler Shannon Gabriel have been left out, Cricket West Indies said.

ALSO READ | Did you know? Three cricketers represented both India and Pakistan in international Test matches

×

"Shannon Gabriel has been given time to rehab fully and build his conditioning. Darren Bravo has been part of the ‘bubble’ from the preparation camp leading into the Test series against South Africa and has been given a break," said lead selector Roger Harper.

The first Test is from Aug. 12-16 and the second Test, also at Sabina Park, from Aug. 20-24.

Squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Joshua da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
No match is being played.
Aug 09, 2021 | 5th T20I
Australia in Bangladesh, 5 T20I Series, 2021
BAN
(20.0 ov) 122/8
VS
AUS
62 (13.4 ov)
Bangladesh beat Australia by 60 runs
Full Scorecard →
Aug 04, 2021 | 1st Test
Pataudi Trophy, 2021
ENG
(65.4 ov) 183
(85.5 ov) 303
VS
IND
278 (84.5 ov)
52/1 (14.0 ov)
England drew with India
Full Scorecard →
Read in App