Did you know? Three cricketers represented both India and Pakistan in international Test matches

Since the Independence and partition of both nations, the competition between India and Pakistan has been visible in many aspects of life.

And cricket is an arena in which this is seen, often with ferocious displays of loyalty and nationalism from both sides.

At any India-Pakistan cricket match, reputation of both the nations is at stake, and the teams don't want to leave any stone unturned in their quest to win.

The cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan has been fierce and heated for many years. But did you know that some cricketers played for both sides?

As both nations mark their Independence Day this weekend, take a look at three cricketers who have represented both India and Pakistan.



Abdul Hafeez Kardar

Abdul Hafeez Kardar, known as the "Father of Pakistan Cricket," is the first player on our list.

He was one of those to have represented both Pakistan and India in international cricket.

He was the Pakistan team's first captain. Kardar was a member of the Indian squad prior to the country's Independence. After that, he represented Pakistan.

He is considered as one of the best left-arm spinners of Pakistan history, and his batting was as beautiful and a visual treat.

Against England, Abdul represented India in 1946. In that series, though, he did not have much of an influence.

He played three tests for India before moving to Pakistan where he played a total of 23 tests.

He received the ‘Pride of Performance Award’ from the Pakistan government in 1958.

Amir Elahi

Amir Elahi played for India once, against Australia in Sydney in 1947, and five times for Pakistan in 1952-53, all in India.

He was 44 years old when he played his last Test match in Calcutta.

Elahi began his career as a medium-pace bowler before switching to leg-breaks and googlies, for which he was best known.

While Elahi's international career was too little to be evaluated only on records, he had a stellar first-class career.

Gul Mohammad

Gul Mohammad was a brilliant batsman, as well as a great fielder and bowler.

Due to his great domestic performance, he received an international call-up in 1946.

Gul made his test debut against England at Lord's and went on to play seven more tests for India.

From 1946 until 1955, he was a member of the Indian cricket team. After playing eight tests for India, he migrated to Lahore and lived there.

He also played for Pakistan in one test against Australia in Karachi in 1956.

When he played for Pakistan versus Australia in 1956, he became the third player to represent both countries.