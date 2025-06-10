/Matthew Hayden, Daniel Vettori inducted into ICC Hall of Fame, join MS Dhoni on honourable list

Former Australia batter Matthew Hayden and Daniel Vettori were among the seven inductees to the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame for 2025 as announced on Monday (June 9). While India’s MS Dhoni headlined the list of latest inductees, Hayden and Vettori join the list having served Australia and New Zealand respectively. The duo was also joined by South Africa’s former skipper Graeme Smith having played a crucial role in lifting the side in the 2010s while fellow Protea Hashim Amla was also on the list of inductees.

Hayden, Vettori join ICC Hall of Fame

A devastating batter in his playing days, Hayden was part of the Australian golden generation which dominated the 2010s. He helped Australia win the 2003 and 2007 ODI World Cup and was part of the Champions Trophy winning squad in 2006 and 2009. He also helped the Aussies reach the semifinal of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

His accolades also include multiple Ashes wins including a 5-0 whitewash of England in 2006-07, their first since 1920. On a personal note, he holds the record for second-highest individual Test score with 380, only better by West Indies great Brian Lara.

Vettori on the other hand was instrumental for New Zealand as they reached multiple heights in the 2010s. He was part of the New Zealand side that reached the semis of the 2007 and 2011 ODI World Cup while also playing a pivotal role when they reached the 2007 T20 World Cup semis. Renowned for his bowling Vettori scalped 705 international wickets while he also had more than 6000 runs with the bat.

South Africa’s Graeme Smith and Hashim Amla were also on the list with latter scoring more than 17000 international runs. Smith on the other hand scored 9265 runs in Tests and 6899 runs in ODIs while also becoming the youngest captain in South Africa’s history at 23.