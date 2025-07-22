/Manchester Flashback: When New Zealand broke billion Indian hearts at Old Trafford in 2019 ODI World Cup

Team India will lock horns with England in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Test series as the visitors trail 2-1 in the series. In a must-win situation, the fourth Test starting on Wednesday (July 23) should be a treat to the fans while India search for a maiden red-ball win at Old Trafford in Manchester. However, the venue was the epicentre for one of India’s recent heartbreaks, having been eliminated in the semifinal of the ODI World Cup.

When New Zealand broke Indian hearts

Playing at Old Trafford in Manchester on 9 July 2019, India needed a win to book their place in the final of the ODI World Cup. In fluent form throughout the tournament, the Men in Blue had lost only one match before New Zealand in the last four, meaning the confidence was high in the camp to book a place in the final under Virat Kohli’s captaincy. However, what unfolded was a shared heartbreak for Kohli and Co as they were eliminated in a brutal contest lasting over two days, with rain playing a crucial role.

Having opted to bat first, New Zealand were restricted to 239/8 in their 50 overs, meaning India were in the pole position to win the match with Rohit Sharma already scoring four hundreds in the tournament. However, the remainder of the match had to be played on the reserve day with rain playing spoilsport during India’s batting.

However, the reserve day did not go according to the plan for Team India as they were first reduced to 5/3 before being 92/6. With the top order surrendering to the New Zealand batters, it was Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni who kept India in the contest before the latter was dismissed with a brilliant run-out.

The dismissal still haunts Team India as the Men in Blue had crawled their way back into the contest and needed 37 runs from three overs to win the match. India were later bowled out for 221, thus losing by 18 runs and missing out on the ODI World Cup final.