Cricket: Jofra Archer ruled out of T20 World Cup and Ashes due to an elbow injury

Jofra Archer's expectations of initiating England's T20 World Cup and Ashes crusades this year have been finished after the rise in his stress fracture in his right elbow.

The 26-year-old quick bowler has spent most of the summer uninvolved subsequent to going through a medical procedure to eliminate an obtrusion in the joint in May and his dream of returning halfway through the current India Test series was consistently hopeful.

ALSO READ: Cricket: Focus on the basics and you will succeed - 'Test matches are very simple,' says Mohammed Shami

Yet, after his return for Sussex, bowling nine overs in two white-ball matches, Archer revealed further distress, with a visit to an expert conveying the news that the injury is worse than both he and England were dreading about the same.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that England fast bowler Jofra Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow last week. The scans revealed that he has suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture of his right elbow," said ECB in a press release.

"In response to these findings, he has been ruled out for the rest of the year and will miss the current LV= Insurance Test series against India, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and the Ashes series in Australia," they added.

ALSO READ: Cricket: I am enjoying the Dukes' ball and English conditions, says medium-pacer Shardul Thakur

"The 26-year-old, who had an operation in May to remove a bone fragment from his elbow, returned to play last month. As part of his return-to-bowling programme, he became aware of increasing discomfort in his elbow during matches for Sussex in the Vitality Blast and a 50-over friendly against Oxfordshire. The operation is not related to the stress fracture that sidelined the player previously," the statement further read.

"He will now spend time on an extended break from cricket before returning for a medical review in early autumn," the statement concluded.

For England, it addresses a major setback to their summer with its Twenty20 mission in the United Arab Emirates from mid-October, before the five-Test Ashes series in Australia that follows.