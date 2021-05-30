Cricket: Jasprit Bumrah vs Trent Boult - Michael Vaughan picks the better pacer ahead of WTC final

Mumbai Indians team-mates Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult would be up against each other in the final of ICC World Test Championship, which will be played between India and New Zealand in Southampton from June 18. Former England captain Michael Vaughan has weighed his opinion on who is the better bowler between Boult and Bumrah as the cricketing world gears up for the biggest spectacle in Test cricket.

Opining on the matter, Vaughan picked Boult while citing longevity but said that picking between the two players is a very close task.

When asked who is the better bowler between Boult and Bumrah, Vaughan played it safe as he said: “Bumrah or Boult… I can’t decide. I’m going to sit on the fence probably for the first time in my life. I would say Boult because he’s been doing it for longer, but Bumrah is incredible and a brilliantly skilled bowler, bowled so well in England a couple of years ago. So I think it’s very, very close,” Vaughan told Spark Sport.

ALSO READ: Cricket: KKR's Pat Cummins to miss remainder of IPL 2021 in UAE - Report

Earlier, Vaughan had said that Kane Williamson is equally good batsman as Virat Kohli as he added that the Indian skipper is regarded as the best because of his massive popularity on social media.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will gear up for the WTC final with a two-Test series against England and it will give them the best chance to prepare for the summit clash against India while getting accustomed to the conditions.

ALSO READ: Cricket: World Test Championship final is like World Cup final for me: Neil Wagner

Whereas, India will fly out to England on June 2 and will undergo quarantine upon their arrival. However, the Indian team has been high on confidence when it comes to the longest format of the game following their away success against Australia and home series win against England.