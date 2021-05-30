Cricket: KKR's Pat Cummins to miss remainder of IPL 2021 in UAE - Report

Ace Australian pacer Pat Cummins is unlikely to return for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which will take place in the UAE, to play for Kolkata Knight Riders.

According to a report in Sydney Morning Herald, Cummins has made it clear that he won’t be participating in the remaining matches of IPL 2021 for his team KKR.

"David Warner and Pat Cummins could be rested from the West Indies tour because of family reasons - others could follow after a draining year in several bubbles - and Cummins, despite a multimillion-dollar IPL contract, has already said he will not return to the T20 tournament this season," stated the report.

Earlier, the managing director of the England men’s team and former international, Ashley Giles said that England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are not planning to tweak their schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

ALSO READ: Cricket: World Test Championship final is like World Cup final for me: Neil Wagner

The remaining matches of the postponed IPL 2021 will be completed in the UAE with the BCCI shifting the tournament from India due to the ‘monsoon’ season in the country.

"We are going to have to give some of these guys a break at some point. But the intention of giving guys a break for, say, Bangladesh, wouldn't be for them to go and play cricket elsewhere," ESPNcricinfo quoted Giles as saying.

"We have to manage our schedule now, so we get our guys arriving in the best shape possible for the T20 World Cup and the Ashes," he added.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli isn't the highest-paid captain in international cricket! - Check full list of skippers and salaries in 2021

The decision to shift IPL 2021 to the UAE was taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually on Saturday, where members unanimously agreed to resume the T20 tournament.

"The BCCI SGM further authorised the office bearers to seek an extension of time from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup 2021," the BCCI said in an official release.