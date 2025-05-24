IPL 2025: SRH win dents RCB's chances of Qualifier 1 spot; PBKS and GT in pole position

Already eliminated from Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) Playoffs race, SunRisers Hyderabad dented Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s aspirations of finishing in the Qualifier 1 spot with a 42-run win on Friday (May 23). The match in Lucknow had huge ramifications as they and Punjab Kings sat in pole position to clinch a Qualifier 1 spot. However, the defeat on Friday leaves PBKS and Gujarat Titans in pole position to clinch a place in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025.

Why race for Qualifier 1 spot heats up?

Finishing in the top-two spots guarantees a place in Qualifier 1, therefore meaning a team can have two opportunities to qualify for the IPL 2025 final. According to the IPL format, teams finishing in the top two spots qualify for Qualifier 1, the winner of which directly books a place in the final. At the same time, the loser gets another opportunity to qualify for the summit clash. The loser of Qualifier 1 plays the winner of Eliminator (clash between 3rd and 4th placed sides in the league phase) in Qualifier 2.

Who is in the race for top-two spot?

At the time of writing, Gujarat Titans sit at the table with 18 points from 13 matches, followed by RCB and PBKS with 17 points each. However, Friday’s defeat meant RCB dropped to the third spot due to an inferior Net Run Rate (NRR) than PBKS. Mumbai Indians are also in the race and sit fourth with 16 points from 13 matches.

Gujarat Titans

With RCB now set to finish with 19 or fewer points, a win for GT against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday will seal their place in Qualifier 1. Neither Mumbai Indians nor RCB will be able to catch GT if they beat CSK.

Punjab Kings

Now in pole position, Punjab can finish top of the IPL 2025 table if they win their remaining two matches. Even a win in the remaining two matches coupled with RCB’s defeat against Lucknow Super Giants could also see PBKS book their Playoffs berth.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Now with 17 points from 13 matches, RCB will need to win their final match against LSG to stand with a chance of Qualifier 1 spot. Anything less than a win will see them miss out on the Q1 spot, meaning they will have to compete in the Eliminator. Also, if RCB beat LSG on Monday and PBKS lose their remaining matches against Delhi and Mumbai respectively, then the South Indian side will be in line for a Q1 spot.

Mumbai Indians

The five-time champions booked their place in the IPL 2025 Playoffs on Wednesday with a 59-run win over Delhi. Mumbai would still need either PBKS or RCB to lose both their remaining matches while also hoping CSK beat GT on Sunday. If this set of results is achieved with a win for MI against PBKS on Monday, they will finish in the Qualifier 1 spot. NRR won’t be a factor as they already have a better tally than GT and won’t finish with the same points as RCB and PBKS.