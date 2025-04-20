While on the one hand, social media influencer RJ Mahvash has maintained that she is single, her constant appearances with India and Punjab Kings cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal have intensified speculation surrounding the two. We do know, for instance, that Mahvash has been spotted numerous times supporting Chahal during IPL matches in which the Punjab Kings are playing.

Ahead of PBKS vs RCB on Sunday (April 20), Mahvash was seen arriving at the airport with Chahal and even getting on the team bus with the leg-spinner. This footage has gotten a lot of people wondering whether the two are indeed in a relationship.

When RJ Mahvash was seen getting on the PBKS team bus, which she isn’t part of, it didn’t take the fans long to conclude that there’s definitely something brewing between the two. It was that act alone from the social media influencer that was enough to spark the rumors.

After struggling at the start of the 18th edition of the IPL, Chahal recently outperformed expectations for PBKS. The franchise’s leg spinner single handedly set the tone for the wins against the Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Benguluru in the last two matches. Mahvash even praised Chahal on social media after his four-wicket haul against KKR.

Watch the video here:

'I am single'

Her recent comment around her relationship status however seems to be the one that leaves fans in the dark. Mahavash had said, “I’m single and completely don’t grasp marriage in today’s world, ”during a podcast before going on to elaborate her take on modern marriage.

"I am that who only dates when there is an option to get married. I am not the one for casual dating, definitely not for going out with someone I don't want to get married to. For me, I am this person who like in Dhoom, places this fictional 'wife' and 'kids' right behind him on the bike."

"'Shaadi ka concept samajh nahi aa raha hai', so for now, I have put a brake on it," Mahvash further said. During a podcast, Mahvash's shocking revelation was that she got engaged at age 19 but ended it at 21. So it's safe to say she doesn't rush into anything that isn’t guaranteed to yield some long-term results.

"At 19, I was engaged. At 21, that got called off. I had to unlearn traditional marriage norms because... in a small town like Aligarh, the sola saal strikers get marriaged off so mid twenties was considered 'old'. That used to be our goal," she added.