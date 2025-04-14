Batsmen like Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Phil Salt among several others have taken power-hitting during powerplay in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 to next level.

While fans are soaking in the fun in the stadiums and in front of television sets, it came as a surprise when umpires suddenly decided to check the bats of Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer and Royal Challengers Bengaluru' Phil Salt during their match in Jaipur on Sunday (April 14).

Meanwhile in the evening game between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians on same day, umpires checked Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya’s bat as well. Umpires were seen using a gauge to check Hardik's bat width.

Why did umpires checked the bats?

The rules are meant to bolster BCCI policies aimed at curbing player advantages in this highly competitive batting environment. Now, the BCCI has given power to the match officials to inspect on-the-spot any bat which they feel is necessary, which is a major shift from past seasons where such scrutiny took place in the team’s dressing rooms.

See video of umpire checking Hardik's bat:

“The umpires keep a house-shaped bat gauge. If the bat passes through that gauge, it is deemed acceptable. We have all performed bat checks before the start of the innings inside the dressing room. The players hand over their willows and the check is done,” said a former BCCI umpire who has officiated over 100 IPL games to news agency PTI.

“Now the question is, did any player provide one bat for check and used another on the field? If that has happened, then this protocol is welcome. The players walk around with a number of bats and while the weight is different, the height, width (bat face), depth (middle of blade), and width of the edge must comply within the bounds prescribed by ICC,” the umpire further added.

What are the rules on bat sizes?

According to ICC guidelines, certain parameters with regards to measurements need to be followed. The width of the bat face should not be more than 4.25 inches (10.79 cm) and the middle of the bat (thickness) should not exceed 2.64 inches (6.7 cm).

Furthermore, edge width must not be more than 1.56 inches (4 cm) and the total height of the bat from the handle down to the base cannot be more than 38 inches (96.4 cm).

There has been no official word from the BCCI regarding whether any violation of bat dimension contradictions have led to these random checks.

The consequences of bat dimensions in regards to modern cricket today is actually severe considering that even a poor shot has the potential to sail a long way into the stands of the stadium. This IPL season has already recorded 525 sixes struck in 29 matches, which is a new record, with Nicholas Pooran leading the charge with 31 of those.