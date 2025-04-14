During the ongoing Pakistan Super League, Quetta Gladiators' Usman Tariq's bowling action was reported for suspected bowling action. The bowler was reported by Ahsan Raza and Chris Brown in the match on Sunday (April 13) in which Quetta lost to Lahore Qalandars by 79 runs in Rawalpindi. The Quetta bowler had also picked up one wicket while giving away 31 runs off his four overs.

Advertisment

Also Read: IPL 2025: KKR’s Manish Pandey reveals how his Army roots shaped his lifestyle

Quetta Gladiators started their season with a dominant 80-run win against Peshawar Zalmi. In that match, Usman Tariq scalped 2/26.

Advertisment

The PCB has also issued a statement saying that Tariq can continue to bowl in the upcoming matches, but if the off-spinner is reported once again, there might be chances that he will be suspended from bowling and will need to obtain clearance from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

'If called again, he will be banned from bowling'

“Under the Regulations, Usman is permitted to compete in future matches without restriction (PSL),” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a press release.

Advertisment

“But if he is called again, he will be banned from bowling and will require verification from an ICC-accredited laboratory to lift the suspension.” Tariq was noted for an unusual bowling action in a Quetta match against the Karachi Kings at the same venue last year, which prompted the franchise to retract their plans for the off-spinner and subject him to a bowling evaluation.

There is no word yet on when his bowling action test can be planned. Pakistan do have an ICC-accredited biomechanics laboratory in Lahore, but Gladiators do not play there until April 25.