Adam Zampa’s IPL 2025 campaign with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has come to an early end. The Australian leg-spinner has flown back home after a shoulder injury, similar to what he had faced in the ODI World Cup 2023, ruling him out of the rest of the season.

Zampa featured in SRH’s first two matches as an Impact Sub, registering 1/48 and 1/46 in high-scoring games – one of which saw a combined total of 528 runs. But soon after, he began feeling soreness in his bowling arm. He sat out the next four matches before deciding to head home to seek medical advice.

It’s not a new issue for Zampa. The same shoulder problem had troubled him in the lead-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup. Back then, he pushed through the pain and ended the tournament as the second-highest wicket-taker, playing a key role in Australia’s title win in Ahmedabad.

Initially, there was some hope that a short break would allow him to recover and return to the IPL. But SRH decided to move on, replacing him with 21-year-old Karnataka batter R Smaran for the rest of the season.

Zampa’s absence will be felt, especially considering his vast experience in T20 cricket. For Australia, the immediate focus will be on managing his recovery ahead of a packed T20I calendar. The team is scheduled to play 19 T20Is between July and February as they prepare for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

He is not expected to return to competitive cricket until late July when Australia will tour the Caribbean to face West Indies in a T20I series. For now, Zampa’s priority will be to regain full fitness and ensure he’s ready for his national side.