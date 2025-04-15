India’s senior men’s team is set to tour Bangladesh in August 2025 for a six-match white-ball series featuring three ODIs and three T20Is.

The bilateral series will kick off with the ODI leg, starting August 17 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur. The second ODI will be played on August 20 at the same venue, before the teams move to Chattogram for the third and final ODI on August 23.

After the 50-over battles, both sides will shift focus to the shortest format of the game. The T20I series will begin on August 26 at the BSSFLMRCS ground in Chattogram. The final two T20Is will be played back in Mirpur on August 29 and 31.

This will be India’s first white-ball assignment in Bangladesh since 2022 when they toured for a similar three-match ODI series. Bangladesh had won that series 2-1 and the hosts will be keen to repeat that success on home soil.

For India, this tour offers a good opportunity to test bench strength and combinations ahead of a packed international calendar. With the 2026 T20 World Cup on the line, performances in Bangladesh will hold significant weight in selection discussions.

The BCCI is expected to announce the squads in the coming weeks, with team management might be giving extended chances to young talents. Rohit Sharma will be expected to lead the 50-over side, whereas Suryakumar Yadav should be the T20I captain. On the other hand, Bangladesh, too, may look to build squad depth, especially in the T20I setup.

Here’s the full schedule India's white-ball tour of Bangladesh: