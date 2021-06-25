Cricket: India will use the Southampton Test as a spur to greater things, says VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman trusts Team India will be distressed by the way where their batting fell on the reserve day of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. The previous Indian batsman featured how the Men dressed in Blue batted better in many unfavourable conditions in the primary innings, setting up a sum of 217 runs.

Although, India was packaged out for only 170 in their second innings in what should be the greatest day for batting, with splendid daylight around Southampton.

VVS Laxman expressed that New Zealand uncovered some specialized deficiencies in India's batting line-up which Virat Kohli and co. should address prior to taking on England in a five-Test arrangement, beginning in August.

ALSO READ: 'We will not wait for a year': Virat Kohli hints changes after WTC Final loss

Writing in his section for the Times of India, VVS Laxman clarified: "India will be hurting, especially at their ordinary second-innings batting performance. They had handled more difficult conditions in the first innings with greater aplomb, but in the best batting conditions of the Test on Day 6, they didn't do enough to even secure a draw that would have given them a share of the spoils. For a team that prides itself on taking adversity in its stride, the manner of the defeat rather than the result itself must be galling. New Zealand exposed a few technical inadequacies in the top order that England must have taken note of."

India, at last, lost the last by eight wickets, with New Zealand winning their second-since forever ICC prize all the while. By chance, the Kiwis additionally improved India in the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy last.

Following the loss, Indian captain Virat Kohli implied that tough calls will be taken. Virat Kohli expressed that Team India would hope to reassess and rethink and get the correct individuals who have the right outlook to perform.

VVS Laxman additionally repeated comparable slants and felt the Indian group the executives should think about some troublesome choices soon. He composed: "India has plenty of issues to address between now and the start of the five-Test series. They will contemplate some hard decisions, as Virat has already indicated, but knowing the team, I am sure they will use the Southampton Test as a spur to greater things."

India's visit through England is simply beginning as they will presently take on the host country in a five-match Test series, beginning on 4 August. Team India was thoroughly beaten by a 4-1 edge in the Test arrangement the last time they visited England in 2018.