Former India opener and World Cup winner Virender Sehwag has questioned the selectors' choice for dropping Shreyas Iyer from the upcoming England tour. In an announcement made on Saturday (May 24), Iyer was not included in the Indian squad for the England tour despite the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. However, after the selection was made, Sehwag was not happy about dropping Iyer who had been in great form.

Sehwag questions Iyer’s omission

“When you're in good form, it's good to take him (Iyer) to the tour because there are higher chances of him performing. I would want to see him in Test team. If he keeps the same approach in Test cricket, it benefits the team. If you have 2-3 players like that, it sets fear in the opposition. England plays at 6-7 runs/over. If Indian team even manages to play at 4-5 runs/over, they can put them under pressure,” said Sehwag.

As expected, Karun Nair was named in the Indian squad for the England tour after impressing in domestic cricket. Nair was in great form during the Indian domestic season in 2024 and paved his way back into the conversation for a place in the national team. He was preferred ahead of Iyer who has scored 488 runs in 13 IPL 2025 matches.

On the other hand, there were muted conversations for Nair to be included in the Indian team for the Champions Trophy after he scored 779 runs in seven innings that included five hundreds. This was also the most hundreds scored by any player in a single season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

India's squad for England tour

Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk) (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.