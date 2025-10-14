/IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Gautam Gambhir demands better wickets in red ball, says 'nicks need to carry'

India dropped the curtain on a successful West Indies series as Shubman Gill lifted his maiden Test trophy as the hosts got the better of the visitors 2-0. The win on Tuesday (Oct 14) saw India build momentum in the World Test Championship (WTC); however, it was the birthday boy and head coach Gautam Gambhir who had demanded a lot, but not from players but from the pitch curators. He was left surprised by the quality of the wicket and did not expect a low wicket where the edges did not carry.

Gambhir demands better wickets

"I thought that we could have had a better wicket here," Gambhir said. "Yes, we did get the result on Day 5, but again, I think nicks need to carry."

"I think there has to be something for the fast bowlers as well," Gambhir offered. "I know we keep talking about spinners playing an important role, but when you've got probably two quality fast bowlers in your ranks, you still want them to be in the game as well. And it is okay that there's not enough, but there has to be carry. So where we all saw, I thought the carry wasn't there, which was a bit alarming."

India defeat West Indies to seal series win

Shubman Gill won his first Test series as India captain as the hosts inflicted a series whitewash (2-0) on the touring West Indies with a seven-wicket win. A game that concluded on the final day, a rarity during the home season, saw India complete the moderate run chase early within the first session. Despite losing Sai Sudharsan and Gill, KL Rahul’s unbeaten 58 helped the Indian Team walk away with an easy win and claim their first series win this ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.