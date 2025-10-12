Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /Ind vs WI, 2nd Test: Kuldeep’s five-wicket haul helps India enforce follow-on; West Indies fight back in second innings

Ind vs WI, 2nd Test: Kuldeep’s five-wicket haul helps India enforce follow-on; West Indies fight back in second innings

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Oct 12, 2025, 16:52 IST | Updated: Oct 12, 2025, 16:56 IST
Ind vs WI, 2nd Test: Kuldeep’s five-wicket haul helps India enforce follow-on; West Indies fight back in second innings

Ind vs WI, 2nd Test: Kuldeep’s five-wicket haul helps India enforce follow-on; West Indies fight back in second innings Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

 In their second innings, West Indies showed great fightback and spirit, ending 173/2 by the close of play, still trailing India by 97 runs. West Indies batters Shai Hope and left-handed opener John Campbell have added 138 runs for the third wicket

India ended day 3 (Oct 12) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, having enforced the follow-on against West Indies after bowling them out for 248. Kuldeep Yadav picked up his fifth five-wicket haul, with Jadeja chipping in with three wickets. For the West Indies, Alick Athanaze top-scored with 41, while Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Shai Hope contributed useful innings of 34 and 36, respectively. In their second innings, West Indies showed great fightback and spirit, ending 173/2 by the close of play, still trailing India by 97 runs. West Indies batters Shai Hope and left-handed opener John Campbell have added 138 runs for the third wicket in the second innings to keep their team in the hunt. Both players have scored half-centuries and are currently unbeaten at the crease.

More to follow

About the Author

Umang Bafna

Umang Bafna

Share on twitter

Umang Bafna

Umang Bafna is a budding sports journalist who lives and breathes sports. With a deep passion for storytelling, Umang brings insightful coverage across cricket, tennis, badminton, ...Read More

Trending Topics