/Ind-W vs Aus-W: Smriti Mandhana breaks multiple records, hits first 100+ partnership with Pratika Rawal

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Oct 12, 2025, 17:55 IST | Updated: Oct 12, 2025, 17:55 IST
Mandhana breaks multiple records, hits first 100+ partnership with Rawal Photograph: (AFP)

India Women’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is in sensational form in 2025. In the 13th game of the ICC Women’s World Cup at the ADVCA Stadium in Vizag on Sunday (Oct 12), she scored 80 off 66 deliveries, becoming the first player in women’s cricket history to reach 1,000 ODI runs in a single calendar year. With this milestone, Mandhana now holds the record for the most runs in a year in women’s WODIs. She is also the fifth-highest run-scorer in WODIs, behind Mithali Raj, Charlotte Edwards, Suzie Bates and Stafanie Taylor.

Unstoppable against Australia

Mandhana has been a nightmare for Australian bowlers in her last five ODIs, recording consecutive fifties: 80 (66) in Vizag, 125 (63) in Delhi, 117 (91) in New Chandigarh, 58 (63) in New Chandigarh, and 105 (109) at W.A.C.A. Her remarkable consistency has cemented her as a pillar of India’s batting lineup.

Fastest to 5,000 ODI Runs

Mandhana also became the fastest batter to reach 5,000 ODI runs, achieving the milestone in just 112 innings and surpassing England’s Sarah Taylor, who did it in 129 innings.

First Opening 100+ Stand of the World Cup

Earlier, in Vizag, Mandhana and Pratika Rawal stitched together a commanding 155-run partnership off 147 deliveries for India’s first wicket. Mandhana contributed 80 while Pratika added 64, hitting 18 fours and four sixes between them, setting India up to put a strong total in the first innings.

India vs Australia, Women’s World Cup 2025

Australian skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bowl first, making one change to her side by bringing in Sophie Molineux for Georgia Wareham. India have fielded the same XI as in their previous match. At the end of 40 overs, India were 261/4, with Jemimah Rodrigues and wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh at the crease.

