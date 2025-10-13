/Ind vs WI, 2nd Test: West Indies force fourth innings but India 58 runs away from 2-0 series win

India finished day 4 (Oct 13) at 63/1, needing just 58 more runs to win the second Test and seal a 2-0 series victory. Earlier, they bowled out West Indies for 390 in their second innings at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. The visitors had collapsed from 212/2 to 311/9 before a fighting 79-run stand for the 10th wicket between Justin Greaves (50*) and Jayden Seales (32) frustrated India. Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets each, while West Indies’ innings was powered by centuries from John Campbell (115) and Shai Hope (103), who shared a 177-run partnership for the third wicket.

West Indies began the day under pressure, trailing by 97 runs with eight wickets in hand. The pitch offered little help, but Campbell and Hope showed calm and determination.

Campbell, resuming on 87, reached his maiden Test century with a well-timed six over midwicket. Hope played alongside him patiently, scoring his first century after a span of eight years. Their 177-run stand for the third wicket kept India from wrapping up the game quickly. Even the last-wicket pair added 79 runs, frustrating India’s bowlers further.

Meanwhile, the hosts maintained tight lines and stayed in control throughout. Jasprit Bumrah struck early to remove key batters, and Kuldeep Yadav’s clever spin accounted for three wickets in quick succession. Mohammed Siraj used the second new ball effectively, dismissing Hope and ending West Indies’ fightback. Despite the flat track, India stuck to their plans, ensuring the visitors never got too ahead in the game.