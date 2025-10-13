/Pakistan's Babar Azam in now the most successful Asian batter in WTC history

Pakistan batter Babar Azam is now the most successful Asian batter in the World Test Championship (WTC) history. He already had the most runs and now has crossed the milestone which no other Asian batter could including great Virat Kohli. Babar reached the latest milestone during his mediocre 23-run innings on day 1 (Oct 12) of the first Test against South Africa in Lahore. Babar is also the only non Australian or English player to score 3,000 or more runs in the WTC history and certainly the first Asian batter to do so.

Babar is now best Asian batter in WTC

The former Pakistan skipper now has 3,021 runs in WTC history - the most by an Asian batter. He scored these runs in 67 innings of 37 matches at an average of nearly 48 with eight tons, 18 fifties and a best of 196. Behind Babar is India Test skipper Shubman Gill among Asian batters with 2,826 runs in 71 innings of 39 Tests at an average of 43 with 10 tons, eight fifties and a best of 269. There is no other Pakistan batter in top 10 Asian batters in terms of run scoring with next best after Babar being Mohammad Rizwan with 2,269 runs.

Most runs in WTC history