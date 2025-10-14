/Check Team India's ranking on current WTC standings after West Indies mauling

Shubman Gill-led Indian team won the second Test against West Indies in Delhi by seven wickets, inflicting a series whitewash on the visitors. After crushing them in Ahmedabad, the hosts won the second match on the final day at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to make it two wins in as many matches. With this win, India also strengthened their chances of staying in contention for a top-two finish on the current World Test Championship (WTC) standings. Still third on the list after second-place Sri Lanka (66.67 PCT) and table toppers Australia (100 PCT), Team India’s PCT now reads 61.90.

In this current WTC cycle, India has won four, lost two and drew one game in seven contested ties thus far, with Sri Lanka sitting in the second spot with a win and loss in two games played; Australia, the 2025 WTC finalists and the former champions, enjoy leading the table with three wins in as many contested games, all coming against the West Indies.



Gill’s Indian Team will next face South Africa at home in a two-match Test series starting next month at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Guwahati will host the second Test of this series.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What happened in Delhi Test?



India batted first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with openers providing a constructive start. After losing KL Rahul inside the first session, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan stitched a 193-run stand for the second wicket; Jaiswal completed his sixth Test hundred, while Sudharsan missed out on his maiden Test ton by 13 runs. Captain Gill, however, ensured he reached the three-digit mark, hitting an unbeaten 123 as India posted a mammoth 518 for five.



India wrapped up West Indies’ first innings on 248, before the visitors put on a batting show in the second innings to make something out of this match. Shai Hope and opener John Campbell scored their respective hundreds, creating multiple records; however, the highlight of that innings was a 79-run partnership for the last wicket between Jayden Seales and Justin Greaves.

