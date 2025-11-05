/IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant returns to Test set-up after injury layoff; Tilak Varma to captain India A

The India team for the upcoming South Africa home series was announced on Wednesday (Nov 5) as veteran wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made his much-awaited return to the squad after an injury. Pant, who was missing from the Indian squad due to a foot injury, was included after playing a match-winning 90-run knock in the India A vs South Africa A contest. On the other hand, Tilak Varma was named captain of the Indian A squad for the white-ball series against South Africa.