/IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant returns to Test set-up after injury layoff; Tilak Varma to captain India A

The India team for the upcoming South Africa home series was announced on Wednesday (Nov 5) as veteran wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made his much-awaited return to the squad after an injury. Pant, who was missing from the Indian squad due to a foot injury, was included after playing a match-winning 90-run knock in the India A vs South Africa A contest. On the other hand, Tilak Varma was named captain of the Indian A squad for the white-ball series against South Africa.
India’s Test squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep.
India A’s squad for one-day team: Tilak Varma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Prabhsimran Singh (WK).