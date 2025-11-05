/Top 7 coal producing countries powering the world’s energy needs

Coal is a black, combustible fossil fuel formed from ancient plant matter, primarily used for generating electricity, producing steel and cement, and as a fuel in various industries. In this article, we will know the top 7 coal-producing nations in the world.
Maintaining the first spot for decades, China remained the largest coal producer in the world in 2024 as well. Accounting for over half of global coal production, mining output remained approximately 4.78 billion tonnes with an increase in output by 0.9 per cent. In addition, China has also accomplished the position of the largest importer and consumer of coal globally.
With production reaching nearly 1.05 billion tonnes or about 11.7 per cent of global output, India has become the second-largest coal producer after China. The coal sector of China grew by 7.0 per cent in 2024, even though the total amount of production is relatively much lower than China. In addition, Coal also remained the backbone of the electricity sector of India, producing over 7 per cent of the country’s power.
Indonesia produced around 836 million tonnes of coal in 2024, securing its position as the world’s largest thermal coal exporter. Same as India, the country’s coal production increased by 7.6 per cent, driven by strong Asian demand and rising domestic consumption. Indonesia’s extensive coal mining sector continues to be one of the strongest pillars of economic growth, with exports supplying major markets in China, India, Japan, and South Korea.
Despite holding the world’s largest coal reserves, the U.S. coal industry is shrinking. In 2023, production stood at 465 million tonnes, 5 per cent of global output, down 11.6 per cent. The decline stems from a shift toward natural gas and renewables, stricter environmental laws, and reduced coal-fired power generation. Wyoming’s Black Thunder Mine leads production.
After the US, the production of coal in Australia remained stable at around 463 million tonnes in 2024, with the growth of 0.3 per cent. The country is one of the top coal exporters of the world as it majorly supply to China, Japan, India, and South Korea.
Russia produced around 427 million tonnes of coal, contributing 4.6 per cent to global output in 2024. Though production dipped slightly by 1.1 per cent. Most coal mining takes place in Siberia and the Far East, supporting domestic power needs and exports to Asia. Alongside oil and gas, coal remains a key Russian energy asset.
South Africa led coal production in Africa with about 235 million tonnes, representing 2.5 per cent of global supply and marking a modest 0.3 per cent rise. As the continent’s top coal producer, South Africa depends on coal for nearly 85 per cent of its electricity, making it vital to both energy stability and export earnings.