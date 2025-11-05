/From Melbourne to Mumbai: 5 best knocks of Virat Kohli in international cricket

As Virat Kohli turns 37, let’s look back at five of the former India captain’s greatest knocks that defined his career and cemented his legacy as one of the modern greats in international cricket.
Virat Kohli came to bat when India was in trouble at 31/4. He played bravely under pressure, hitting crucial sixes and turning the game around. This inning is remembered as one of his best in T20 cricket.
Chasing a big target, Kohli scored a brilliant century in just 94 balls. His aggressive batting helped India reach the total in record time, shocking the Pakistani team and fans.
Kohli became the first male cricketer to score 50 ODI centuries. His masterful batting guided India to a strong position and eventually helped India to reach the summit clash of 2023 ODI World Cup.
In his first full series as captain, Kohli showed incredible focus and skill. His 169 runs were key in standing up to Australia’s strong bowling, showing his ability to perform under pressure.
Kohli scored a huge double century in this Test match, hitting 33 fours and 2 sixes. This innings is one of his career-best performances, displaying his stamina and batting mastery.