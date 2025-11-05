/IND vs AUS, 4th T20I: When and where to watch India vs Australia match live streaming in India?

As the crucial clash between India and Australia approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.
The fourth T20I match between India and Australia will be played on Thursday (Nov 6) at Carrara Oval in Queensland. India will come into this match with a winning momentum after their strong win in Hobart, which helped them to level the five match series 1-1. On the other hand, Australia will be hoping to bounce back and gain control again, especially with few key players missing from the squad. As the crucial clash between India and Australia approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.
The fourth game of the five-match T20I series between India and Australia is scheduled for Nov 6 (Thursday) at the Carrara Oval in Queensland. The match will start at 1:45 PM IST.
India vs Australia 4th T20I live telecast will be available on the Star Sports in India.
The India vs Australia 4th T20I will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.
Also Read - IND vs SA: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma unlikely to participate in South Africa A series - Report
Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha and Mahli Beardman
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana