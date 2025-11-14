IND vs SA, 1st Test: Axar Patel makes red-ball return after Feb 2024; Pant joins Jurel in Playing XI

The Indian team made two crucial changes to the Playing XI for the opening Test match against South Africa as Axar Patel made his red-ball return for the first time since February 2024. While Axar’s return came as a surprise, the Indian team management showed full faith in Dhurv Jurel as he was backed to stay in the Playing XI despite the return of Rishabh Pant for the first time since getting injured in the Manchester Test against England. At the time of reporting, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat first.

Axar Patel returns to India's Playing XI

Having won the West Indies series 2-0, the Indian team’s biggest test is against South Africa, who are the defending World Test Champions. For the two crucial Test matches, India brought back Axar Patel for the first time since the England Test match in Vizag in February 2024. His return means India will go with three quality spinners in the Playing XI in the form of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, who kept their places.

Patel has a healthy record on Indian soil and was unexpectedly included in the line-up. His inclusion in the Playing XI meant that Sai Sudharsan was dropped to the bench in an unusual move by the management. It is expected that Jurel could play in the No.3 spot while captain Shubman Gill continues to play at No.4.

In another key change, Pant returns to the Indian team after almost four months out. He was injured in the Manchester Test against England, which kept him out of the Asia Cup, the Australia tour, and the West Indies series. However, he was passed fit for the South Africa series and will act as deputy to Gill in the red-ball format.

India Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.