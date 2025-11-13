/IND vs SA, 1st Test: 'God has been...', says India's vice-captain post comeback after nearly four months

Indian star keeper-batter Rishabh Pant recently shared his thoughts from his time away from the cricket in a BCCI video titled, “Forever Grateful ft. Rishabh Pant.” Speaking ahead of the Test series against South Africa, which begins on Thursday (November 14), Pant talked about his journey and the process to recover in time before the series. “After an injury, it’s never easy to come back, but God has been kind to me,” Pant was quoted as saying in the video.

“Every time I walk onto the field, I look up and thank God, my parents, my family, and everyone who supported me. I focus on what I can control because luck is something you can’t", he added.

Watch the video below -

Pant also spoke about the importance of patience and discipline while recovering. “A lot of things can affect you, but if your mind is in a good place, you’ll stay happy. During injury, you just have to work hard, stay disciplined, and enjoy the process, that’s when you really grow".

Pant got injured during the Manchester Test against England on Jul 24 while attempting a reverse sweep. Despite scans showing a fracture in his foot, he came back to bat when India needed him, but the injury forced him out of the rest of the series.

He recently made his comeback in the unofficial Test series against South Africa A, leading the team as captain. Pant scored 90 runs in the first match to help his team to win the match by three wickets, and followed it up with a brilliant 65 in the next match, though, Proteas won that match by five wickets.

India vs South Africa, Test series

The current World Test Champions, South Africa, will play a two-match Test series against India on their home soil, starting from Friday (Nov 14). It will be a tough challenge for Temba Bavuma’s team, as India have a very strong record at their home in Test cricket.