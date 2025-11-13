LOGIN
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: 5 players with most runs in IND vs SA ODIs

Umang Bafna
Umang Bafna
Nov 13, 2025

India and South Africa will battle for a three-match ODI series starting from Sunday (Nov 30). Let's glance at the five batters with the most runs whenever these two sides met in a 50-over cricket game.

Sachin Tendulkar
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar

The Master Blaster tops the list with 2001 runs against South Africa in ODIs. His elegant strokes, five hundreds, and a best of an unbeaten 200 showed why he was India’s run machine for two decades.

Jacques Kallis
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Jacques Kallis

One of the greatest all-rounders ever, Kallis scored 1535 runs against India in ODIs. His calm batting and match awareness made him a tough opponent who often rescued South Africa in big games.

Virat Kohli
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli

Kohli has piled up 1504 runs against South Africa with five hundreds. His sharp focus, smart running, and ability to chase targets make him one of India’s best in this rivalry.

Gary Kirsten
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Gary Kirsten

Before coaching India, Kirsten was a rock for South Africa with 1377 runs against them. His steady style and patience at the crease made him the backbone of their batting lineup in the 1990s.

AB de Villiers
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

AB de Villiers

Known for his fearless stroke play, de Villiers scored 1357 runs against India. His quick scoring and six centuries made him a nightmare for Indian bowlers every time he walked in to bat.

