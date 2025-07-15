/IND vs ENG: England's Shoaib Bashir out of remainder of India series due to finger fracture

Shoaib Bashir was ruled out of the remainder of England's series against India less than an hour after taking the match-clinching wicket in the third Test at Lord's on Monday.

The 21-year-old off-spinner spent much of the match off the field with a fracture to his little left finger -- on his non-bowling hand -- after dropping a hard-hit return catch from Ravindra Jadeja in India's first innings.

He returned to dismiss Mohammed Siraj after tea on Monday's final day when India's last man played a defensive shot only for the ball to trickle back onto his leg stump as England won a thrilling encounter by 22 runs.

Victory left England 2-1 up in this five-match series but they are now set to call-up a new specialist spinner for the fourth Test at Old Trafford starting on July 23.

The likes of Liam Dawson and Jack Leach are vying to fill the gap left by Bashir's absence.

Bashir's place in the team has been called into question recently, with his 10 wickets in three Tests against India this series coming at an expensive average of over 54.

Written in the stars

England captain Ben Stokes has consistently backed Bashir.

"It was great that Bash was able to get that last wicket with everything he had to deal with this week," Stokes told reporters.

"He's 21-years-old and he's got a very badly broken finger. To go out there and bat for us and to be willing to sit there on the bench, waiting for his moment to come on and bowl, I think just proves how much it means to everyone who gets the opportunity to put the shirt on.

"Not even a couple of breaks is going stop anyone getting out there. To finish that game off was written in the stars.

"It's not good news for Bash, it's very disappointing for us as a team and for him, but I think the courage that he showed (was outstanding)."

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed Bashir would miss the final two matches.

"England spinner Shoaib Bashir has sustained a fracture to his left finger and has been ruled out of the remainder of the Rothesay Test series against India," it said.

""He is scheduled to undergo surgery later this week.

"England will name their squad for the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford in the next couple of days."

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.