IND vs ENG: Will Rishabh Pant play in Manchester? Captain Gill drops major update after Lord’s beating

Shortly after India narrowly lost the Lord’s Test by 22 runs, captain Shubman Gill dropped an update on Rishabh Pant’s availability for the next Test at Old Trafford in Manchester, starting Wednesday (Jul 23). Pant suffered an injury to his index finger while keeping during England’s first innings, sitting out for the rest of the game while fielding as India roped in Dhruv Jurel as his replacement. Pant, however, batted in both innings with an injured hand. With England using the advantage of it, bowling mid-leg line throughout the second inning, Indian fans wonder if Pant will be deemed fit in time for the fourth Test.

During the post-match presser, Gill revealed that Pant 'should be fine' in time for the fourth Test against England after scans revealed ‘no major injury’ to the index finger of his left hand, per the latest reports.



Meanwhile, during the 34th over of England’s first innings, Pant dived to his left to save a ball from going to the boundary, only for that to hit the index finger of his left hand and injure it. Pant was immediately down with immense pain, with team doctors rushing to the spot to check him. Although Pant kept wickets in that over, he left the field afterwards, with Jurel filling in for him.

The left-handed batter, however, came out to bat in both innings, scoring 74 off 112 balls in the first innings before Ben Stokes ran him out with a direct throw, and hitting nine off 12 in the second, only to get out clean bowled to a Jaffa from Jofra Archer.



Pant cannot take the same leverage heading into the Manchester Test and would only be picked should he be declared fit.

India lost at Lord’s



The third Test of this Anderson-Tendulkar series ended with the hosts winning the contest by 22 runs late on day five. With both teams scoring 387 runs in their respective first innings, the 17th instance of this kind, England managed just 191 in their second, setting an under-par yet challenging total (192) for Team India.



India lost four wickets before stumps on day four, before Archer and Stokes picked three more early on day five to put their backs against the wall.

