/IND vs ENG, Day 5 Weather Report: Will rain play spoilsport as all results possible on final day? Check details

It will be a decisive day in the Headingley Test on Tuesday (June 24) as both England and India try their luck and steer for a win in an evenly balanced match. Needing 371 runs to win in their second innings, England have the firepower to win the match while India with 358 runs in the bank can rely on their bowling unit to go 1-0 up in the five-match series. However, weather could also play its part, meaning a third result is also a likely scenario. So what is the weather like at Headingley ahead of the final day as both teams try to draw first blood?

IND vs ENG, Day 5 Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, there is a 60 per cent chance of rain between 9 AM and 10 AM. Furthermore, more light showers are expected at around 2 PM. However, after the afternoon showers, the weather is expected to subside, which could see the game come to a fitting conclusion.

If weather plays its role during Day 5, then it will likely influence the match to end in a draw. Considering overcast conditions could make batting difficult, England’s ambitious chances of chasing will take a major hit. They still need 358 runs to win from a minimum of 90 overs with them closing Day 4 at 21/0. If overs are lost due to rain or bad light, then those chances of winning will be minimised.

On the other hand, overcast conditions could help Indian seamers at Headingley giving them a realistic chance to bowl out England. However, much will depend on the form of Indian bowlers and England’s ability to bat.

A draw will be a result both teams won't favour at the start of play on Day 5, however, with more lost overs and overcast conditions, England could well do with a share of the spoils.